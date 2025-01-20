Steph Curry Injury Status For Celtics vs Warriors
In this story:
The Boston Celtics are gearing up to take on the Golden State Warriors today in a rematch of the NBA Finals from a few seasons ago. Boston is coming off a bad loss to the Atlanta Hawks and will look to take down Golden State to get back on track.
The Warriors enter this game with the possibility of not having a few key players in the lineup. The most notable is star guard Steph Curry, who is listed as questionable entering the game.
Curry injured his ankle in the Warriors previous game so it remains to be seen if he will suit up here. But the Celtics will likely be preparing for Golden State to have its leader on the floor until he is fully ruled out.
Published