Warriors' Draymond Green, Stephen Curry Could Miss Celtics Matchup With New Injuries
The Boston Celtics have had some struggles since the calendar flipped to 2025. They are 3-4 in their last seven games, alternating wins and losses.
They are still trying to figure out how to fix their poor play. It doesn't seem like the starting lineup is playing with a lot of cohesion.
It's clear that they have some issues they need to work on. Having losses to the Raptors and the Kings in recent days is not what they are looking for.
Read more: Derrick White Reveals How Celtics Need to Make Adjustments to Combat Opposing Teams
The Celtics need something to snap them out of their funk. The Golden State Warriors are their next opponent on Monday.
Normally, that could spell some trouble. Fortunately for Boston, they might get some help because Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are in danger of missing the game.
Boston could really benefit from the Warriors missing two of their best players for this game. It could help them gain some confidence as the month ends.
This game against Golden State is the start of a four-game road trip for the Celtics. They will take on the Clippers, Lakers, and Mavericks after playing Golden State.
That is a tough run of teams for Boston to play when they are struggling to play good basketball. They are in danger of falling some spots in the Eastern Conference standings.
Right now, Boston is second in the East and has a two-and-a-half-game lead over the Knicks for that spot. After this road trip, that lead could be smaller if they aren't careful.
More Celtics news: Celtics Trade Idea Sees Boston Take Chance on Former First-Round Pick
If Curry and Green do play on Monday, it will make things a lot harder for the Celtics. That's not to say that they can't beat the Warriors if Curry and Green both play, but it makes it harder to.
A win to start off the road trip would give the Celtics a lot of confidence as they face some of the best teams in the Western Conference.
Curry is averaging 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game so far this season. Green is averaging 8.4 points, six rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this year.
More Boston Celtics news: Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Celtics Land Star From Rebuilding NBA Team
Celtics Predicted to Swing Trade For $10M Star Big Man
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.