Celtics' Torrey Craig Shares Insane Joe Mazzulla Story
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is known for being a very unique personality. Everyone knows about his obsession with watching The Town last season.
Mazzulla's interviews are usually very interesting, as he has a lot of unique thoughts about the game of basketball and some rules about the NBA and how they should change.
His players are around him every day during practice, so they are fully aware of his interesting quirks. One of his players recently shared an interesting story between Mazzulla and another player, which another coach likely wouldn't have happened to them.
While speaking on the Garden Report, Celtics forward Torrey Craig told a wild story involving Mazzulla and young player Baylor Scheierman.
"I guess they was both trying to walk through the door at the same time. Baylor coming this way, and Joe coming this way. And I guess Joe was like, "You go first. Oh no, you go first. No, you go first. And I just remember coming back from working out or whatever, and Baylor was standing in a towel in the hallway with his back against the wall, and Joe was kind of laying down on the table...they were both there for at least an hour."
For some odd reason, they both seemed to have this awkward standstill moment. This is expected from Mazzulla, but Scheierman is a rookie. It's his first year with the team.
It's just another strange story to add to Mazzulla's long list of odd tales from the last few years. He's one of the most unique coaches in the NBA.
Even if Mazzulla has some quirks, it's clear that his guys respond to him. He was able to lead the Celtics to a championship last season, so he's doing something right.
It's going to be tough for Mazzulla to be able to keep that up next year without Jayson Tatum. The roster is going to look completely different next year from how it did this season.
This likely won't be the last strange story that comes out about Mazzulla, either.
