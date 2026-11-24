The Celtics have lost four straight games for the first time under Joe Mazzulla. They are in Washington tonight to take on the Wizards, hoping to avoid their first five-game losing streak in 12 seasons. The stakes in D.C. go beyond the record: the Celtics are 2-0 in East Group C, while the Wizards are 2-1. Washington is playing well, and their three-game win streak gives the game real Cup consequences.

Records: Celtics 11-6 (5-5 road), Wizards 7-11 (3-5 home)

Broadcast details

Tip-off : 8 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

: 8 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. TV: NBCS Boston, NBC, Peacock

Projected Starters

Celtics : Derrick White, Hugo Gonzalez, Jayson Tatum, Paul George, Neemias Queta

: Derrick White, Hugo Gonzalez, Jayson Tatum, Paul George, Neemias Queta Wizards: Trae Young, AJ Dybantsa, Kyshawn George, Alex Sarr, Anthony Davis

Officials

Ben Taylor (#46), Marat Kogut (#32), Jenna Reneau (#93)

Injury report

Celtics : Mitchell Robinson (illness) is out .

: (illness) is . Wizards: Reece Beekman (shoulder), Justin Champagnie (foot), Tristan Vukcevic (hip), Jamir Watkins (ACL) are all out. Tre Mann is questionable with an illness.

Here's your complete Celtics season guide, with the full roster, schedule, salaries, and more.

Season Series

This is the first of four meetings between the teams.

The Teams Coming In

This losing streak could easily be a winning streak for the Celtics. They lost at Sacramento 97-96 and at Golden State 88-87, after leading by 13 and 11 in those games.

Offense has been the problem. The Celtics went 13-58 from three in Sacramento and 14-47 at Golden State, a combined 25.7%. They scored just 13 points in the third quarter against the Kings and 12 in the fourth against the Warriors.

Washington, meanwhile, has won three straight after an eight-game losing streak. That run ended with a 116-96 rout of Orlando in which the Wizards never trailed and went 22-39 from three.

Three Keys to the Game

- Rebound: The Wizards are the fourth-worst offensive rebounding team in the league. If the Celtics can’t keep THESE guys off the boards, then we have a major problem. They're also 23rd in defensive rebounding percentage, so the Celtics have a chance to improve on both ends tonight.

- Attack Trae Young: This is one of Joe Mazzulla’s favorite things to do. Young is a cumulative -67 this season, so it’s pretty clear what the Celtics need to do. On defense, cut off the passing lanes, stay home on his drives, and don’t foul. Make him try to hit tough shots. On offense, attack him every chance they get, putting him in every action possible.

- Can Washington's shooting hold up? The Orlando performance was an outlier. The Celtics allow the fourth-lowest three-point percentage in the league, against a Wizards team ranked 27th in three-point percentage (33.6%) and 26th in effective field goal percentage (52.3%). The Celtics' defense is geared toward allowing certain threes from certain guys, mostly above the break, so this could make for an effective strategy.

Prediction

I’m not going to get caught up in the negative hype. Yes, this is another three-games-in-four-nights situation, and those are always very difficult. I left any kind of Celtics shooting metrics out of the things to look for because I don’t think they’ll snap out of their slump just yet, but I do think they can get back to a more cohesive offense. Paul George is rested and the rest of the Celtics are probably sick of hearing about their untimely demise.

I can’t bring myself to predict a big win, but I can predict the end of their losing streak, 101-95.

Make sure you come back for postgame coverage here on Celtics On SI, and on the Locked On Celtics podcast.