The Boston Celtics' six-game home winning streak may have been snapped, but they have won their last four road games. Tonight, they begin a four-game trip in Denver against a Nuggets team that has also just lost and has struggled at home.

Records: Celtics 11-3 (5-2 road), Nuggets 7-5 (2-3 home)

Broadcast details

Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. ET, Ball Arena, Denver

9:30 p.m. ET, Ball Arena, Denver TV: NBCS Boston, ESPN

Projected Starters

Celtics : Derrick White, Jordan Walsh, Paul George, Jayson Tatum, Neemias Queta

: Derrick White, Jordan Walsh, Paul George, Jayson Tatum, Neemias Queta Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson, Nikola Jokic

Officials

John Goble (#10), Eric Dalen (#37), Chelisa Painter (#79)

Injury report

Celtics : None

: None Nuggets: Julian Strawther (knee) is out.

This will be updated when further injury reports are released.

Here's your full-season Celtics guide , with the full roster, schedule, salaries, and more.

Season Series

This is the first of two meetings between the teams.

The Teams Coming In

The Celtics lost their last game, 115-105 to the Orlando Magic, but they’d won five in a row before that, including sweeping a road trip against the Hornets, Bucks, Sixers, and Raptors.

Denver lost 117-105 at home to Phoenix on Monday. They committed 18 turnovers that led to 31 Phoenix points, and they gave up 18 offensive rebounds. Phoenix’s bench outscored Denver’s 42-19. The Nuggets have lost three of their last four home games and have a 2-3 record at home versus a 5-2 road record.

Three Keys to the Game

Pack the paint: The Nuggets are a mid-range shooting team. According to Cleaning the Glass, they are fourth in mid-range shot frequency and first in long-mid-range shots. Yet, they are sixth in the NBA in accuracy at the rim. They are a poor three-point shooting team in general, but they do have some guys who can get hot.

This all plays pretty perfectly into Boston’s defensive scheme, which is to limit paint touches and allow lightly challenged above-the-break threes to specific players. They have to be careful about allowing open catch-and-shoot threes, though. Aaron Gordon is shooting 29.8% on threes this season, but he’s shooting 12-25 (48%) on catch-and-shoot threes. He’s 2-14 (14.3%) on pull-up threes. Boston has to take away passing lanes and get Denver into off-the-dribble situations.

Attack DeMar DeRozan: Be relentless when he’s on the floor. I’m watching for two things here: Who the Celtics have on the floor when DeRozan is on, and how often they bring him into the action.

Tatum plays the whole first quarter, so I can see him being a sort of shark that sniffs blood in the water as soon as DeRozan checks in. They should also use their off-ball screening action to open up cuts for DeRozan’s man, especially after they’ve run him into Tatum a few times. He’s going to start expecting that, and that's when flipping a screen for a back-cut will start getting really effective.

Don’t help on Jokic: The Celtics will have to mix up their coverages, so I do expect some blitzes from time to time, and maybe someone gambling on stabbing at a dribble, but mostly I think they should guard him straight up. Take away his passing angles and make him work for his offense.

I don’t care if Jokic scores 50, as long as it’s on tough jumpers. I’ll live with him getting hot as long as he’s kept off the line and not fouling people out. And I’ll live with him scoring a ton as long as it’s not a triple-double.

The Nuggets are 5-1 when Jokic has 10-plus assists. They're 2-4 when he has fewer than 10.

Prediction

The Celtics tend to struggle in Denver, but they're also coming off a very disappointing loss, so they’ll have some extra motivation.

However, I think the stars are aligning this season for a Boston win there. The Celtics' defense, as I mentioned, is already geared toward defending the Nuggets the way they need to be defended. The Celtics' offensive style can also pick at Denver’s weaknesses.

The Nuggets are 22nd in the NBA in opponent three-point percentage overall, and they’re even worse at home, allowing opponents to shoot 39.4% from deep at Ball Arena. Only the Charlotte Hornets are worse at defending the three on their home turf.

My biggest question for Boston continues to be Mitchell Robinson. He tends to get gassed early in his stints as it is. How effective is he going to be at altitude? With Marvin Bagley III as their primary backup big, maybe this is a day to try some small-ball lineups with Tatum at the five for a few minutes.

I still think the Celtics win this one, 114-101.

Make sure you come back for postgame coverage here on Celtics On SI, and on the Locked On Celtics podcast.