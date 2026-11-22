The Boston Celtics have lost three straight games for the first time this season, but after a loss to the lowly Kings, they might relish the chance to get back on the floor tonight as they visit the Golden State Warriors.

Records: Celtics 11-5 (5-4 road); Warriors 8-8 (6-1 home)

Broadcast details

Tip-off : 8:30 p.m. ET, Chase Center, San Francisco

: 8:30 p.m. ET, Chase Center, San Francisco TV: NBCS Boston

Projected Starters

Celtics : Derrick White, Hugo Gonzalez, Jayson Tatum, Baylor Scheierman, Neemias Queta

: Derrick White, Hugo Gonzalez, Jayson Tatum, Baylor Scheierman, Neemias Queta Warriors: Gui Santos, Yaxel Lendeborg, Charles Bassey, Brandin Podziemski, De’Anthony Melton

Officials

Zach Zarba (#15), CJ Washington (#12), Simone Jelks (#81)

Injury report

Celtics : Paul George (rest) and Mitchell Robinson (illness) are out.

: (rest) and (illness) are out. Warriors: The following players are all out: Jimmy Butler (ACL), Steph Curry (oblique), Moses Moody (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (not with team), Brandon Williams (hamstring)

Here’s your s eason-long Celtics guide, with the full roster, schedule, salaries, and more.

Season Series

This is the first of two meetings between the teams.

The Teams Coming In

The Celtics are on a three-game losing streak, fresh off a rough loss to the Sacramento Kings last night. They dropped games to Orlando and Denver as well.

Golden State went 0-5 on their road trip. They lost the last four games by a combined 109 points, ending with a 126-98 loss at Memphis on Thursday in which they shot 5-29 from 3. Charles Bassey had 16 points and 13 rebounds there, and Brandin Podziemski and Will Richard scored 15 apiece. The Warriors have used 12 different starting lineups this season.

Three Keys to the Game

Laser focus: The Warriors are not as bad as the Kings, but they are not very good, either. Just go look at that starting lineup again.

The Celtics are coming off one of their worst regular-season losses in the Joe Mazzulla era, but it can essentially become a weekend news dump if they get themselves focused again and wax the Warriors.

They need to come out focused, hungry, and prepared to go full Cobra Kai on Golden State: “strike first, strike hard, no mercy.”

Get Payton Pritchard going: He needs a get-right game in the worst way. The Celtics need to lean on some pet actions to get him some clean two-point looks and then let him rebuild his confidence from deep.

He and Derrick White are going to have to anchor second quarters without George, so it’s really important to get both of them going.

Rookie vs. Rookie: I’m looking forward to some Lendeborg versus Chris Cenac Jr. action in this one. I think there’s potential for Cenac to make a real name for himself in this game by taking the challenge of slowing down the Warriors rookie. Lendeborg stormed out of the gates and started the season great, but has been more up-and-down recently. Three of his five performances in the Warriors’ skid were not great, but he’s shooting much better at home.

Prediction

I think Tatum will understand the assignment. He can also pass Bill Russell on Boston’s all-time scoring list with 22 points tonight, which I’m sure he’s aware of.

I think this game is going to be pretty straightforward for Boston. The Kings game should be a wake-up call, so I’m going to give them the benefit of the doubt and predict a runaway win, 118-99.

Make sure you come back for postgame coverage here on Celtics On SI, and on the Locked On Celtics podcast.