Tatum, White Return, George Out vs. Warriors: 3 Keys, Injury Report, and a Prediction
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The Boston Celtics have lost three straight games for the first time this season, but after a loss to the lowly Kings, they might relish the chance to get back on the floor tonight as they visit the Golden State Warriors.
Records: Celtics 11-5 (5-4 road); Warriors 8-8 (6-1 home)
Broadcast details
- Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET, Chase Center, San Francisco
- TV: NBCS Boston
Projected Starters
- Celtics: Derrick White, Hugo Gonzalez, Jayson Tatum, Baylor Scheierman, Neemias Queta
- Warriors: Gui Santos, Yaxel Lendeborg, Charles Bassey, Brandin Podziemski, De’Anthony Melton
Officials
Zach Zarba (#15), CJ Washington (#12), Simone Jelks (#81)
Injury report
- Celtics: Paul George (rest) and Mitchell Robinson (illness) are out.
- Warriors: The following players are all out: Jimmy Butler (ACL), Steph Curry (oblique), Moses Moody (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (not with team), Brandon Williams (hamstring)
Here’s your season-long Celtics guide, with the full roster, schedule, salaries, and more.
Season Series
This is the first of two meetings between the teams.
The Teams Coming In
The Celtics are on a three-game losing streak, fresh off a rough loss to the Sacramento Kings last night. They dropped games to Orlando and Denver as well.
Golden State went 0-5 on their road trip. They lost the last four games by a combined 109 points, ending with a 126-98 loss at Memphis on Thursday in which they shot 5-29 from 3. Charles Bassey had 16 points and 13 rebounds there, and Brandin Podziemski and Will Richard scored 15 apiece. The Warriors have used 12 different starting lineups this season.
Three Keys to the Game
Laser focus: The Warriors are not as bad as the Kings, but they are not very good, either. Just go look at that starting lineup again.
The Celtics are coming off one of their worst regular-season losses in the Joe Mazzulla era, but it can essentially become a weekend news dump if they get themselves focused again and wax the Warriors.
They need to come out focused, hungry, and prepared to go full Cobra Kai on Golden State: “strike first, strike hard, no mercy.”
Get Payton Pritchard going: He needs a get-right game in the worst way. The Celtics need to lean on some pet actions to get him some clean two-point looks and then let him rebuild his confidence from deep.
He and Derrick White are going to have to anchor second quarters without George, so it’s really important to get both of them going.
Rookie vs. Rookie: I’m looking forward to some Lendeborg versus Chris Cenac Jr. action in this one. I think there’s potential for Cenac to make a real name for himself in this game by taking the challenge of slowing down the Warriors rookie. Lendeborg stormed out of the gates and started the season great, but has been more up-and-down recently. Three of his five performances in the Warriors’ skid were not great, but he’s shooting much better at home.
Prediction
I think Tatum will understand the assignment. He can also pass Bill Russell on Boston’s all-time scoring list with 22 points tonight, which I’m sure he’s aware of.
I think this game is going to be pretty straightforward for Boston. The Kings game should be a wake-up call, so I’m going to give them the benefit of the doubt and predict a runaway win, 118-99.
Make sure you come back for postgame coverage here on Celtics On SI, and on the Locked On Celtics podcast.
John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis