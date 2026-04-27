Everything Jayson Tatum Said After Boston Celtics Crushed Sixers In Game 4

PHILADELPHIA — Jayson Tatum started slow but dropped 30 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists to help the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers by 32 in Game 4 and take a commanding 3-1 lead in their first-round series.

Here’s everything Tatum said after the game, with added analysis from me:

On Payton Pritchard, who had a playoff career-high 32 points: “It’s incredible to see, where he started from. I said all the time, I’ve known P since we were in high school, we were in the same high school class. So obviously he’s a better version of himself but he’s always been competitive, doesn’t back down from anybody, always takes on the challenge, and just his ability to create his own shot and how well, obviously, he can shoot the ball, it’s a luxury to have a guy like that that can score with the best of them coming off the bench for your team.

Analysis: I agree with Tatum. It’s incredible to see where Pritchard has started from to where he is now. It feels like a sheer force of will that Pritchard has used to turn himself into this great of a player.

He plays with an industrial-sized chip on his shoulder. He has a handle that allows him to get into the teeth of defenses without turning the ball over. He has a lot of range and no fear. It’s impressive to see where he can get to mentally to make up for physical limitations.

On having so many Celtics fans in Philadelphia: “It’s just another luxury. Being a part of the most winningest franchise (ice cream machine goes ham missed a couple words), the amount of fans we have, how well they travel, it’s just something I’ve been fortunate enough to experience my entire career. We understand it’s not like that everywhere, so it’s great to be a part of.”

Analysis: The sarcastic “we want Boston” chants from Celtics fans in attendance was incredible, especially against the backdrop of an amazingly quiet Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Players love shutting up road crowds, and the Philly crowd hates Boston more than any other in the league. So getting that quiet backdrop for Celtics fans to strike up that chance was incredible to witness.

On Pritchard’s work ethic after a bad performance: “P is a gym rat. That’s one thing that’s consistent and constant about him always is he’s always gonna be in the gym, working on his game, working on his craft, trying to get better. It shows in moments like tonight because he’s just relentless in how hard he works.”

Analysis: Pritchard will not be out-worked. I will add, though, that he has admitted to sometimes taking it a bit too far. It’s a tough balance to strike; to work harder than everyone else but not over-tinker with things that are working. It got Pritchard in trouble earlier this season, but he’s found the right balance.

On the team’s rebounding: "That was huge, especially that three, four minutes spurt in the first quarter. Vooch, Baylor, JWalsh and those guys came in and that really -- that run we went on at the end of the first was huge. We just continued to carry that throughout. Obviously, the game is easier when you hit shots. It's just how we got those shots. Second and third-chance opportunities. It's just a big boost for your team when we get those opportunities."

Analysis: The Sixers didn’t grab an offensive rebound until the middle of the third quarter. That's almost impossible considering how many shots they missed. Some of that is very much on the Sixers, but it’s also great effort from the Celtics.

On the other end, Walsh, Scheierman, and Derrick White led an offensive rebounding barrage that helped bury the Sixers. You don’t get to a 32-point win without a lot of things coming together, and the rebounding was a great way to build a lead without the Sixers keeping up.

On winning two road games after losing Game 2: "Yeah, that was a point of emphasis. They were the more desperate team Game 2 after we blew them out, and it showed. Game 3, we wanted to bounce back. That's just kind of what we talked about over the last 48 hours. We want to be the more desperate team. Nine years in the playoffs, it never goes how you think it's going to go. However long it takes, four, six, five, seven games, just be prepared to do whatever it takes for however long it takes. And that's just the kind of mindset that we try to have."

Analysis: I said Celtics in five to start the series, and it’s looking like that will be the case, so I can’t get mad at which game they lost if they finish this off Tuesday night.

However … I can nitpick and say the admission that they got too comfortable after the Game 1 blowout is a little frustrating. But at least they were able to recover and handle their business.

They made a mistake, but they made up for it nicely. End this Tuesday night and we’ll just move on.

On whether his return has matched his expectations for how much fun it could be: “I thought about that every single day I was out. I wanted to be out there, a part of that environment, a part of the camaraderie like I just wanted to be out there, with my teammates. I'm beyond thankful and grateful that I just get that opportunity every game.”

Analysis: I’ve said this a bunch at this point, but it’s always good to hear how appreciative Tatum is of getting this moment. He’s worked hard to get it, and he’s earned the moment to stop and smell the roses. I think it allows him a little freedom on the court, and that can only help him in the long run.

On Donte DiVincenzo tearing his Achilles tendon: “Yeah, I was watching the game yesterday and It was tough seeing that. I never want anybody to go through that injury and just what's to come in the rehab process. I only know him from like competing against him and things like that, but I know for a fact I'm going to reach out to him at some point. It just happened yesterday and there’s a lot going on for him. I’m glad he got his surgery today. My thoughts and prayers have been with him. Hopefully it went successful, I have no doubt about that. You never want to see anybody injured, especially that one. I was definitely like sick to my stomach yesterday seeing them go down cause I know exactly how he's feeling. I know exactly what he has to go through, but now I'm gonna be a resource, reach out to him. He has me in his corner, whether he's gonna like it or not. I’ll definitely reach out to him soon.”

Analysis: I wrote about this separately, so I encourage you to read that story on this.

The only thing I have to add is that it’s nice to hear the genuine concern from Tatum on DiVincenzo. I’ve always said this is a locker room full of good dudes, and Tatum keeps proving that to be true.