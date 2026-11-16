How the Celtics' Defense Turned Cooper Flagg's Night in Boston Into a Nightmare

BOSTON — The Dallas Mavericks were fighting an uphill battle as soon as they touched down in Boston. The schedule forced them into a short turnaround and led to the Mavericks deciding to give a few of their key players, including Kyrie Irving, the night off.

That left the heavy lifting to Cooper Flagg. If the Boston Celtics could limit him, they’d probably have an easy night.

The results speak for themselves.

Toss out the five garbage-time points and the Celtics held Flagg to 12 points on 4-14 shooting (1-5 from 3) over 24 minutes. He was -34 in those minutes in a game the Mavs trailed by 33 heading into the fourth.

Yes, Flagg was tired and battling a cold. But the Celtics defense was enough to make him miserable.

“I think with any of the quote-unquote best players in the league, [we have to] take away tendencies, try to make their lives tough,” Jayson Tatum said of guarding his fellow Dukie. “Guys like that are always going to try to figure out a way, but you’ve just got to make him work. We have a really good defensive team.”

They do, and they followed the game plan perfectly.

According to Synergy, Flagg came into the game scoring 1.600 points per possession on drives to his right and just 0.944 PPP on drives to his left. He also came in shooting 29% from three overall and 27% out of ball screens.

The plan, then, was simple: Force him left, go under screens, and don’t overreact to him behind the arc. This one play captured Boston’s defense perfectly:

Here's Boston following the book on defending Flagg. Hugo goes under screen to prevent a drive on Luka. If he went over, it would have been a dunk somehow. They pushed Flagg left & he gave it up immediately. Even after a mistake, they don't overreact to him from 3. Rather him… pic.twitter.com/9OI5CRxBuz — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@John_Karalis) November 16, 2026

They even made a mistake on the kickout that left Flagg wide open on the return pass, but they didn’t compound their mistake by overreacting. Both Paul George and Payton Pritchard just stopped and Derrick White rotated over to at least show a body but not give up the drive. The Celtics held Flagg to 0-3 in the first quarter, all pull-ups/fadeaways from 12-18 feet.

As for Flagg going to his left, here’s a supercut of every time that happened:

The only successful plays were drawing a foul on a post-up against Pritchard and a three-pointer. There were a lot of misses and two turnovers.

“We shifted around him and tried to shrink the floor against him,” Jordan Walsh said. “It turned out good for us.”

The Mavs also did themselves no favors at all. Watch this play on their very first possession of the game.

Just starting to go through last night's game & right away I'm struck by this decison from Daniel Gafford, guarded by Paul George, to come up and set a screen for Cooper Flagg when Queta has already been cross-matched onto him. Instead of clearing out, the Mavs give Flagg no… pic.twitter.com/A96gAuZ7s1 — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@John_Karalis) November 16, 2026

Why on earth did Daniel Gafford bring George, one of Boston’s best wing defenders, up to Flagg when he was being guarded by Neemias Queta? If you watch closely, George really wanted to switch that, but Queta was too focused on the assignment, which happened because the Celtics had just missed a shot and got cross-matched in transition.

Also watch P.J. Washington in the right corner, and how far Tatum was sagging off of him. Washington needed to cut baseline and get out of the way and take the help defender away from Flagg, allowing Flagg to slide down to the right side of the floor and have space to cook.

The Celtics defense was good, but at least two of the Mavs could have been wearing Celtics jerseys on this play. Flagg had no choice but to take the long two.

When he did drive, he was met at the rim. Mitchell Robinson blocked Flagg twice and forced another awkward shot.

Without Irving, Flagg became the entire engine of the Mavs offense. He’s good enough to carry them on a lot of nights, but Boston’s elite defense took advantage of the situation to keep him out of his comfort zone. Flagg had two dunks, one on a fast break and one on a baseline cut, but was blocked twice at the rim, making him 2-4 in the restricted area. He was 1-5 on all other two-point shots.

Flagg won’t have to wait long for his attempt at revenge since the Celtics visit Dallas at the end of the month. That gives him two weeks to figure out how to solve Boston’s ability to defend his tendencies and pack the paint.