Baylor Scheierman Shares Who He Models His Game After
Baylor Scheierman had a productive Summer League stint, showcasing his range as a shooter, the impact being a star quarterback in high school has had on his anticipation and facilitating, and the willingness to guard top assignments, including stifling Lakers first-round pick Dalton Knecht and getting multiple stops against Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Scheierman averaged 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds, including 2.4 offensive boards, 3.4 assists, and 1.0 steals per game in Las Vegas. His play and competitive fire -- including going into the stands to extend a possession vs. the Lakers -- resembled another lefty sharpshooter. That's not a coincidence.
"There's a lot of guys," Scheierman said, regarding who he patterns his game after. "I like watching Joe Ingles a lot -- just how he plays. I think that's one guy that I watched a lot growing up and then, just kind of, try to model my game after."
Ingles, a ten-year veteran who spent eight seasons as a core member of a Utah Jazz team that was a playoff staple, has career averages of 8.1 points, 3.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and nearly 1.0 steals per contest. He's also knocked down 41.0 percent of the 4.2 threes he hoisted.
After contributing to the Orlando Magic's playoff run in a bench role in 2023-24, Ingles signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves this summer.
His longevity, productivity, craftiness, and grit are characteristics Scheierman would love to duplicate as he carves out his place in the NBA.
