Steve Kerr Explains Benching Jayson Tatum in Team USA's Win vs. Serbia
The USA men's basketball team opened pool play at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a convincing 110-84 win over Serbia. They outscored Nikola Jokic -- who finished with 20 points, eight assists, five rebounds, and four steals -- and Co. 52-35 in the second half.
Kevin Durant produced a game-high 23 points on 8/9 shooting, including a fadeaway buzzer-beater to put the United States on top 58-49 at halftime. The two-time NBA Finals MVP also earned a plus-20 plus-minus rating.
LeBron James nearly notched a triple-double, registering 21 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.
But while the Celtics' starting backcourt of Jrue Holiday and Derrick White helped propel Team USA to victory, Jayson Tatum was a spectator.
Holiday, who started on Sunday, stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals. White contributed two points, two thefts, an assist, and a block.
After the win, when Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe asked Tatum if he was sick, the five-time All-Star said that was not the reason for him spending the game glued to the bench, answering, "No, I'm good."
According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Steve Kerr acknowledged that Durant suiting up for Team USA for the first time this summer played a significant role in Tatum sitting due to a coach's decision.
Per Washburn, Kerr explained, "I went with the combinations that made sense. That was for tonight. He handled it well. He'll make his mark."
Team USA's next tilt is against South Sudan, who nearly pulled off a monumental upset against them before pool play began, on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET.
