Boston Fans Will Love This Impressive Stat About Jayson Tatum's Hot Start

If you're a Boston Celtics fan, you certainly have loved what you've seen so far this season from Jayson Tatum.

The 24-year-old seems to have somehow taken an even higher leap so far to open his sixth career season and through seven games is averaging career-highs in points (30.1), rebounds (8.0), blocks (1.4), free throw percentage (91.8%), and overall field goal percentage (52.9%).

Tatum has shown that he can undoubtedly lead a title-contending team and has done it in style. He has been so impressive that he actually has done something no Celtic has done since in six years.

With his impressive play so far, the three-time All-Star has become the first Boston player to score 20 points or more in each of the team's first seven games since high-scoring guard Isaiah Thomas did so to open the 2016-17 season, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

Tatum's hot start certainly puts him in good company with Thomas. The point guard went on to finish the 2016-17 season averaging an eye-popping 28.9 points per game and finished fifth in MVP voting.

If Tatum can keep up this hot start, the Celtics will be in good shape when the regular season comes to a close.

