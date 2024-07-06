Inside The Celtics

Brad Stevens Discusses Celtics' Historic Extension with Jayson Tatum: 'Special Person and Player'

Bobby Krivitsky

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) lifts the trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) lifts the trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
While the title of NBA's highest-paid player is a belt that quickly changes hands, it currently belongs to Jayson Tatum. The Celtics and the five-time All-Star agreed to a five-year supermax extension worth an estimated $314 million.

On Saturday, they officially announced the most lucrative player contract in league history. In the team's press release, Brad Stevens expressed, "Jayson is a special person and player, and it's been a thrill for all of us to watch his entire journey in Boston.

The organization's president of basketball operations continued, "He has embraced all that comes with being a great Celtic and shows consistent and genuine care for every one of his teammates, coaches, and staff across the organization.

"Despite all the team accomplishments and individual awards, Jayson is committed to constantly improving. He works hard and is extremely driven by the challenges of the game – especially the goal of competing with his teammates for championships. We are obviously ecstatic that Jayson chose to extend his contract and add to his amazing career as a Boston Celtic."

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dunks the ball in a game vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, a career-high 4.9 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game in the regular season, earning a spot on the All-NBA First Team for the third consecutive year.

The six other players in franchise history to accomplish that feat are Bob Cousy (10), Larry Bird (nine), John Havlicek (four), Bill Sharman (four), Ed Macauley (three), and Bill Russell (three).

In the playoffs, Tatum produced 25 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per contest, leading Boston in each category. He did the same in the NBA Finals, registering 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists to help the Celtics capture Banner 18.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) holds the Larry O’Brien Trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Finals.
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) holds the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after their win against the Dallas Mavericks after game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports / Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis, Missouri native became the sixth player in league history to win an NBA title while leading his team in postseason scoring, rebounding, and assists. He joins Larry Bird, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Tatum also passed his basketball idol, Kobe Bryant, for the most playoff points in NBA history before turning 27. He ranks sixth in Celtics history with 2,711 postseason points.

The former Duke Blue Devil was 25 years and 352 days old on the day of the 2024 All-Star Game, making him the youngest player in franchise history to participate in the league's marquee exhibition showcase five times.

At 26 years old, Tatum is entering the peak of his powers and is excited to do his part to try to parlay Banner 18 into the start of Boston's next dynasty.

