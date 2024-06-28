Brad Stevens Discusses Sam Hauser's Future with Celtics
Whether it was when he arrived in the NBA or returned from averaging 16.1 minutes in his second season to deliver a career campaign and help the Celtics raise Banner 18, Sam Hauser's improved each year he's been in the Association.
The six-foot-eight sharpshooter averaged 9.0 points, grabbed 3.5 rebounds, and knocked down 42.4% of the 5.9 threes he hoisted. He also repeatedly proved it's a mistake to try to target him on defense, demonstrating the upper-body strength, mobility, and IQ to give even Luka Doncic trouble when switching on to him during the NBA Finals.
But as Boston spends to keep its core intact, which figures to include a supermax extension for Jayson Tatum valued at an estimated $315 million and a four-year pact with Derrick White worth $127 million when accounting for incentives this offseason, it begs the question of where will ownership draw the line?
After selecting Baylor Scheierman and Anton Watson, the Celtics president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, stated the franchise still has the "green light" to continue adding payroll.
He also noted the restrictive nature of roster building while over the second apron, especially for a team that crossed that threshold last season. The real question is how long that light stays green and the extent to which the organization is willing to absorb luxury tax penalties that could exceed $100 million. That will determine the future of players like Hauser in Boston.
The deadline for whether the Celtics pick up his $2.1 million team option is Saturday. They may decline it, which would make him a restricted free agent. From there, Boston could sign him to an extension worth up to $78 million over four years. While it would raise the team's 2024-25 tax bill, the Celtics would save money long-term compared to re-signing him next summer.
When asked whether they've decided what to do with Hauser's team option and if drafting Scheierman could impact a potential extension with an individual who has become a rotation fixture in Boston, Stevens delivered the following message to Inside The Celtics.
"I'm not gonna get into the particulars with what decisions will make with each guy and their contracts, but I will say we want Hauser to be here for a long time."
Perhaps that's a signal that Scheierman will be fighting for minutes alongside Hauser rather than trying to fill the void created by his departure beyond his rookie campaign.