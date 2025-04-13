Celtics 2025 Draft Picks Have Officially Been Revealed
The Boston Celtics enter the 2025 NBA Playoffs with high expectations—and rightfully so. Not only are they the overwhelming favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference, but many also view them as the team to beat for the NBA title.
With a deep, well-balanced roster, championship experience, and elite two-way talent, the Celtics have all the ingredients necessary to claim their 19th championship—the most in league history. Of course, nothing is guaranteed in the postseason, but if things go as expected, Boston should be in the mix deep into May and likely into June.
While the current focus is on a title push, the Celtics are also preparing for the 2025 NBA Draft. According to NBA contributor Keith Smith, Boston will hold the No. 28 overall pick in the first round and the No. 32 pick via the Washington Wizards.
With one of the best front offices in basketball, the Celtics have consistently found value late in the draft—and there’s no reason to believe that trend won’t continue.
Take Payton Pritchard, for example. Selected 26th overall in 2020, Pritchard has blossomed into one of the league’s most valuable reserves and is the frontrunner for this season’s Sixth Man of the Year award. He’s been a steady contributor on both ends of the floor and plays with the kind of toughness and high IQ.
There’s also Jordan Walsh, the second-round pick from 2023. While he hasn’t played a large role this season, the organization is high on his long-term potential. At just 21 years old, Walsh brings athleticism, length, and defensive upside—tools that could make him a rotation piece in the near future.
And there's also Baylor Scheierman, who the Celtics drafted last season. Though still developing, he’s flashed the kind of versatility and shot-making that fits perfectly in Boston’s system.
The Celtics’ recent draft history speaks to the strength of their scouting and player development departments.
Whether it’s late in the first round, early in the second, or even through undrafted players, Boston consistently finds players who can contribute—if not right away, then soon down the line.
With picks No. 28 and 32, don’t be surprised if they strike gold once again.
