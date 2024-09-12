Celtics Hire from Within for G League Affiliate Head Coach Vacancy
When Charles Lee received his long-deserved opportunity to become an NBA head coach, he brought two members of the Celtics coaching staff from last season's title team with him to the Hornets.
Jermaine Bucknor, previously a development coach for Boston, is now an assistant in Charlotte.
"I think he -- from maybe anyone on our staff -- grew the most from start to finish last year," Celtics assistant coach D.J. MacLeay said of Bucknor while explaining what the reigning champions will miss from those on the staff who relocated to the Queen City. "I think it's really, really cool that he gets to go be an assistant coach with the Hornets. We're gonna miss him a lot."
The other is Blaine Mueller, the head coach of the Celtics G League affiliate in Maine, which, under him, reached the championship for the first time in franchise history.
"With Blaine, I think (we'll miss) his mind -- his mind for the game," shared MacLeay. He's a special thinker. Some of the things we did in the Finals were his ideas. So, he really is great about that."
With Mueller on the Hornets coaching staff, Boston is hiring from within, naming Tyler Lashbrook the new bench boss in Maine.
“It’s an exciting time to be in the G League for both players and coaches,” said Lashbrook via the Maine Celtics. “There’s truly no better development opportunity in the world. I’m beyond thrilled for this opportunity to coach the Maine Celtics. I want to thank Joe Mazzulla, Brad Stevens, and the Boston Celtics organization for trusting me and giving me my first head coaching opportunity. I’m honored and grateful to step into this role.”
“Tyler is a great coach who excels in relationship management and communication,” said Joe Mazzulla via the Maine Celtics. “Last season he led our late game situational prep and took the lead on developing some of our younger players. I am excited for Tyler to have this opportunity to grow as a coach and leader, and to impact the Maine team and community.”
Before joining the defending NBA champions prior to last season as a player development coach, Lashbrook held the same position with the Philadelphia 76ers from 2018-2023. He started his coaching career as a basketball operations intern and video coordinator with them from 2014-2018.
He is the tenth head coach in Maine Celtics history.
