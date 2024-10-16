Celtics Make Early Roster Decision on Free Agent Signed to Exhibit 10 Deal
The Celtics have until 5 p.m. ET on Saturday to decide whether to convert Lonnie Walker IV's Exhibit 10 deal into a standard contract. Doing so would fill Boston's final roster spot and come with an estimated $10 million tax hit.
While the six-year veteran would add value to the reigning champions' second unit and help pace their starters, it's hard to justify that cost. Walker did not play in the Celtics' final exhibition game, a 119-118 loss to the Raptors north of the border.
A day after that defeat, Boston parted ways with another free agent it signed to an Exhibit 10 deal, waiving Dmytro Skapintsev, per Keith Smith of Spotrac.
The seven-foot-one center spent the last two seasons with the Knicks' G League affiliate in Westchester. He averaged 10 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 blocks last year in an impressive campaign that earned him two opportunities to suit up with the parent club.
In three preseason appearances with the Celtics, Skapintsev produced 2.7 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per contest in 9.4 minutes while shooting 60 percent from the field.
As noted by Boston Celtics on SI after the franchise signed Skapintsev, the 26-year-old from Ukraine is most likely bound for Maine. If he ends up playing his home games at the Expo this season, he projects to be their starting center.
Jay Scrubb and Ron Harper Jr., who are on Exhibit 10 deals, also figure to join the Celtics' G League affiliate. If Walker doesn't sign with another team, given the tax hit for converting his contract, this author guesses that he will do the same.
Two-way players JD Davison, Drew Peterson, and Anton Watson will also spend much of the upcoming campaign in Maine. Jordan Walsh had an impressive preseason he could now build on to earn more time with the parent club. However, Walsh and Baylor Scheierman, the Celtics' first-round pick in this year's draft, could also spend time in the G League.