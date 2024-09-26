Bulked Up Baylor Scheierman Learning from Celtics' Sharpshooter & Quickly Impressing Mazzulla
Celtics' first-round pick Baylor Scheierman has parking lot range and converted on 38.1 percent of the 8.3 threes he hoisted in his final collegiate season.
The former unanimous First Team All-Big East selection made 356 shots from beyond the arc during his NCAA career.
However, Scheierman's again out to prove that he's more than a shooter.
He's the first men's player in Division 1 history with at least 2,000 points (2,233), 1,000 rebounds (1,256), 500 steals (580), and 300 made threes. His 1140 defensive rebounds are more than any player in the last 25 seasons.
And while his jumper is what he's best known for on the court, as D.J. MacLeay said at Summer League, "You ask him, he'll tell you he's a quarterback."
Before starring at South Dakota State and then Creighton, Scheierman led Aurora High School to a Nebraska State Class C1 State Football championship in 2018, throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and a state-record 59 touchdowns.
"I think it plays a big part," Scheierman told Boston Celtics on SI about the role that his time as a star signal caller played in his growth as a facilitator on the court. "Obviously, the quarterback in football, you have to know everything that's going on, on the field. You have to know what routes your receivers are running, you have to know what the defense is in, you have to know what routes beat certain defenses, and I think you have to know it all, and it happens so fast. And I think basketball, obviously, it's kind of the same thing.
"And in terms of my playmaking, my ability to see the court and kind of anticipate things before it happens and then obviously my ability to deliver the ball on time and on target. And I think me playing football, it definitely helped me continue to develop that on the basketball court, for sure."
Just as his time on the gridiron helped sharpen his skills as a facilitator, it also cultivates a level of tenacity and grit that will serve him well as he prepares to play at basketball's highest level.
So will his physical transformation.
"From Summer League to now, I spent a lot of time on my body, working on my body, trying to put on a lot of lean mass, and I've been able to gain 10-15 pounds in that area," said Scheierman after day two of Celtics training camp.
"That was a directive from them. (It) was something that we sat down and talked about; things they wanted me to improve on, and that was something they thought was important for me, moving up to this level, and they're very pleased with how I've progressed in that area."
It helps to have amenities like chefs and nutritionists, helping the Celtics take care of themselves off the court to be at their best on it.
"I changed my diet," conveyed Scheierman. "Shoutout to Steve in the kitchen (for) helping me figure out things. It's nice to have a kitchen here, something that I'm able to take advantage of while I'm in the facility. (I'm) able to get two or three meals in here a day, and then also taking food (home)."
Investing in his body is a wise move. It will play a significant role in how his career unfolds. He's also benefitting from the relationship he has quickly built with Sam Hauser, who has taken on a mentorship role with Scheierman.
"He's one of the best shooters in the league and was a key part on a championship team last year, and working out with him, seeing how he -- not only on the court, but just his routine in general, how he prepares for workouts, how he does after his workouts, and then in workouts, just sharing tips about different tricks to help me get my shot up quicker," shared Scheierman.
"He's a good shooter, but he's a lot more than a shooter," noted Hauser. "He's got a really good feel for the game (and) he's pretty crafty. The best thing I can do is just try to help him in this first year and help him with any opportunities he gets on the floor or if he gets opportunities in Maine, whatever that may be for him.
"But definitely gonna have an open ear to him whenever he has questions or needs help or anything like that, but he's a really good player, and he's got a good feel for things, and I think he's gonna be a good player in this league."
The bond between the two sharpshooters runs deeper than their commonalities on the court. Their midwestern roots provide a sense of familiarity.
"When I first got back from Summer League, and we started working together -- me and him -- we just happened to be in the same group," said Scheierman about how he and Hauser working out together came to be. "We're both from the Midwest. He's from Wisconsin. I'm from Nebraska. So, we have that connection, and he's been there for me whenever I have a question."
As Scheierman works to enhance his best on-court attribute, he's also impressing his head coach with his play at the other end of the floor.
"Physical," stated Joe Mazzulla when asked for his initial impression of the 30th overall pick in this year's draft. "I think (on) day one, it's very difficult to adjust to NBA defense. I thought, from day one to day two, he made the physical adjustment, and he had some great, physical defensive plays today, and so, I think that's the trajectory.
"And a young player, coming into (the NBA), the most important thing is, can you play defense? Can you execute a defensive system, and can you rebound? And he got better at that from day one to day two."
"I think offensively, I feel very confident in myself being able to impact the game on the floor, and I know that in order for me to get minutes on the floor, it's all going to come down to defense, and so that's where I'm trying to hang my hat on and just trying to get better every single day in that category," said Scheierman.
It also helps that the start of his professional career includes reps at the Auerbach Center with challenges like guarding a three-time All-NBA First Team selection in Jayson Tatum and the reigning Finals MVP in Jaylen Brown.
"You're in the NBA; everybody here is the best of the best," voiced Scheierman. "You have to come with that mindset, and I'm only getting better guarding those people every single day."