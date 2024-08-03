Details on Team USA Men's Basketball's Quarterfinal Schedule

Inside The Celtics

Bobby Krivitsky

Aug 3, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States guard LeBron James (6), small forward Jayson Tatum (10), shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) and center Joel Embiid (11) in the second quarter against Puerto Rico during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
The United States men's basketball team's 104-83 victory against Puerto Rico Saturday -- a win where Jayson Tatum stuffed the stat sheet and registered the first double-double of his Olympic career -- secured them the top No. 1 overall seed in the quarterfinals.

With that comes a favorable setup. So, after going 3-0 in the group stage, producing a point differential of +64, Team USA will face the two No. 3 seeds in the knockout round.

That allows them to avoid the two other undefeated teams -- Germany (+47 point differential) and Canada (+20) -- in the upcoming round. They are the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively. They won't have to worry about those two or France until a potential gold-medal matchup on Aug. 10.

Team USA's first tilt in the knockout round is against Brazil on Tuesday in Paris at 3:30 p.m. ET. That same day, Germany will play Greece at 5 a.m. ET, France faces Canada at noon, and Serbia squares off with Australia at 8:30 a.m.

The semifinals start on Thursday, Aug. 8. If the United States men's basketball team meets expectations and beats Brazil to advance to that round, they will be two wins from the top of the podium.

Bobby Krivitsky

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

