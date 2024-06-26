Evaluating NBA Draft Prospect Jonathan Mogbo's Fit with Celtics
Last Monday, the Celtics celebrated becoming NBA champions; a week later, it's time for the draft, a testament to the fast-paced nature of the Association.
Boston's intent of keeping its core intact entering an offseason where Jayson Tatum and Derrick White are eligible for extensions worth an estimated value of $315 million and $127 million, respectively, means the rotation that led the franchise to Banner 18 won't have any openings unless there's an injury like Kristaps Porzingis getting set to undergo surgery after suffering a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon in the NBA Finals.
Speaking on the seven-foot-three center's road to recovery, the Celtics' president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, shared on the Ryen Russillo Podcast: "We don't know exactly when he'll be back, but he'll probably miss at least the very start of the season."
But while Porzingis' injury creates an immediate opportunity for playing time, as will the desire to pace those who logged the most minutes, not only in the 2023-24 campaign but over the last few years, the priority when it comes to the draft is finding future contributors.
"It will be hard for any draft pick to crack our rotation when healthy," stated Stevens at Tuesday's end-of-season and pre-draft press conference at the Auerbach Center. "And so, we'll think about how we can best continue to invest in young players and their development and growth, with the reality that -- if we're able to continue to move forward with this group -- that these guys are going to be on the court. So, this will be a good opportunity again to bring in somebody who we think will help us down the road."
The punitive nature of the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement -- especially for a team that repeatedly goes over the second apron -- places increased importance on finding players who can make an impact while on team-friendly deals.
The NBA Draft is an ideal place for Boston to add at least one player it can work with for multiple years at a low cost. The Celtics enter what is now a two-day event with picks 30, the last selection in the first round, and 54.
"If the right person is available at 30, then we will take them, and if we have a couple of people that we think are still the right person, then we'll see what our options are and what kind of flexibility we have," conveyed Stevens. "But I anticipate picking a couple of picks, and whether they're on the roster or a two-way, investing in young players."
As Boston evaluates its options on Wednesday night, staying at pick 30 could cost over $9 million when accounting for luxury tax penalties, depending on who's back next season.
Considering the likelihood of only small roster tweaks happening this summer, while the Celtics could fall in love with a particular option at the end of the first round, it's more probable they rank a group of prospects on the same tier and trade back so they don't have to sign their selection to a guaranteed contract.
Either way, in evaluating those from the incoming rookie class whose projected draft range extends from late in the first round into the second, an intriguing option is Jonathan Mogbo.
The Florida native grew up as a guard before sprouting slightly over six-foot-six. That comes through in his IQ and intuitiveness as a passer and how comfortable he is when acting as an offensive hub, routinely delivering dimes to teammates as they cut to the basket.
The same applies to his ability to grab a rebound, start bringing the ball up, and then make the hit-ahead pass to someone running the floor in transition.
His background in the backcourt is also evident in his ball-handling skills for a big.
And to his credit, he went from the confidence in that ability leading to him primarily trying to turn receiving passes at the elbow into beating his defender one-on-one to operating with more patience, making the simple play like a dribble handoff that would often result in him getting two points at the rim.
Mogbo's a good finisher around the basket, finished second in this year's draft class in dunks behind Zach Edey, a testament to his power and explosiveness, and averaged over three offensive rebounds per game in the 2023-24 campaign.
Unfortunately, his potential as a floor spacer is a mystery. According to sports-reference.com, he only attempted two three-pointers last season at the University of San Francisco after taking none the year before at Missouri State.
Clips of him hoisting open shots from beyond the arc at the combine and the Next Sports Pro Day suggest that's a skill he could add to his tool bag, and perhaps he also had encouraging performances as a shooter while working out for teams leading up to the draft.
At the other end of the floor, how quickly he gets off the ground, paired with a seven-foot-two wingspan, led to a tendency for Mogbo to gamble, testing his abilities as a shot blocker. However, he averaged less than one rejection per game, partially because of being undersized and having a vertical leap that maxed out at 37.5 inches at the NBA combine.
Opponents will test his processing speed and discipline at the next level. But there were flashes of high-level reads that often led to turnovers, evidenced by him averaging over a steal per contest at Missouri State and the University of San Francisco, averaging 1.6 thefts per game with the Dons last season.
He also has the lateral quickness to switch onto some perimeter players and can operate alongside another big. That defensive versatility is crucial to Mogbo's path to playing time, which is especially true if he doesn't develop into a disruptive rim protector.
Mogbo's a prospect who quickly excites. His passing, defensive versatility, how fast he elevates, and length makes him an intriguing option, especially if he's available in the second round.
But his height and the uncertainty about his future as a three-point shooter are significant concerns when projecting his role and impact at the next level.
However, if that doesn't steer the Celtics in another direction, he'd have time to develop his game patiently. The payoff would be a young, versatile player who could grow into someone who helps soften the blow when Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford are no longer on the roster.