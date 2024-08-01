Inside The Celtics

Former All-Star, Celtics Forward Announces Retirement

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
On Thursday, Gordon Hayward announced his retirement from professional basketball. Throughout his 14-season career, Hayward played for the Utah Jazz (2010-2017), Boston Celtics (2017-2020), Charlotte Hornets (2020-2024), and Oklahoma City Thunder (2024). 

The 34-year-old released a statement through his social media accounts

"God has blessed me with an amazing journey, one that has taken turns I couldn't have expected or dreamed of as a kid in Brownsburg, Indiana. Today, I am officially retiring from the game of basketball. It's been an incredible ride and I'm so grateful to everyone who helped me achieve more than I ever imagined.”

Hayward signed with the Celtics on a four-year, $128 million contract back in July of 2017. There were high expectations surrounding the 2017 All-Star, though he suffered a season-ending injury six minutes into Boston’s regular-season opener. 

During his two following years in Boston, Hayward averaged 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. His stint with the Celtics concluded after 125 regular season games. 

