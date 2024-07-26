Inside The Celtics

Former Celtic, NBA Champion Joins Phoenix Suns

Bobby Krivitsky

May 17, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Mike Budenholzer speaks alongside General Manager James Jones during a press conference to announce his job as head coach of the Phoenix Suns. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
May 17, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Mike Budenholzer speaks alongside General Manager James Jones during a press conference to announce his job as head coach of the Phoenix Suns. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With Charles Lee finally getting his long-deserved opportunity to become an NBA bench boss and Blaine Mueller and Jermaine Bucknor joining him in Charlotte, the Celtics mostly filled the voids on Joe Mazzulla's staff by promoting from within.

They also added Da'Sean Butler, who will work in a video and player development role. The all-time winningest player in West Virginia's men's basketball program's history, registering 107 victories in his collegiate career, starred alongside Mazzulla in Morgantown.

The latter brought the former on board when he coached Boston's Summer League team in 2021. Since then, Butler has worked as an assistant video coordinator for the Knicks and spent last season at his alma mater as an assistant coach for the Mountaineers men's basketball program.

While he joins a Celtics staff that's mostly intact, the Suns are one of six teams that hired a new head coach since their season ended, resulting in a more dramatic makeover.

With Mike Budenholzer now at the helm in Phoenix, he's reportedly adding James Posey as an assistant coach, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Posey is a two-time NBA champion who helped raise Banner 17 to the TD Garden rafters as a member of Boston's 2008 title team. Since retiring, he's worked as an assistant coach for the Cavaliers and Wizards, spending the last two years in the nation's capital.

Further Reading

Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown

Summer League Struggles Offer Valuable Lessons to Jordan Walsh

D.J. MacLeay Shares How Baylor Scheierman Impressed Him in Celtics Win vs. Lakers

Jaylen Brown 'Wasn't Surprised' by Olympic Snub: 'All the Motivation in the World'

Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him

Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason

Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency

New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed

Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks

Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him

On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player

Jayson Tatum, an NBA Champion Entering Peak of His Powers

Published
Bobby Krivitsky

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

Home/Top Stories