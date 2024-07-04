Inside The Celtics

Celtics Add Joe Mazzulla's Star Teammate at West Virginia

Apr 3, 2010; Indianapolis, IN, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Da'Sean Butler (1) shoots during the first half of the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2010 NCAA mens basketball tournament against the Duke Blue Devils at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
After working as Joe Mazzulla's lead assistant and helping the Celtics capture Banner 18, Charles Lee is now in Charlotte, starting his long-deserved opportunity as an NBA head coach.

As he tries to help develop a young core featuring LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, and the sixth overall pick in this year's draft,

Tidjane Salaün, Lee is bringing Jermaine Bucknor, who worked in Boston as a development coach, and Blaine Mueller with him to the Hornets.

Mueller was the head coach of the Maine Celtics, who reached the G League Finals this year. From their work ethic to their ability to teach the game and connect with people to help get the most out of them, Bucknor and Mueller are excellent additions to Lee's staff.

Boston is primarily addressing its coaching vacancies by promoting from within, including elevating Sam Cassell to lead assistant, the role left behind by Lee.

However, according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Celtics are adding Da'Sean Butler to their staff. He teamed with Joe Mazzulla at West Virginia.

In 2010, they helped lead the Mountaineers to the Final Four, upsetting Kentucky, a No. 1 seed boasting five first-round picks in that year's NBA Draft, including John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, and Eric Bledsoe.

Butler, whose 107 victories make him the winningest player in the history of the Mountaineers men's basketball program, was an assistant coach at his alma mater last season. His previous experiences include working as an assistant video coordinator for the Knicks.

West Virginia University's third-leading scorer was also an NBA Summer League coach for the Jazz and the Celtics. Mazzulla brought him on board the latter when he was the head coach of their Sin City squad in 2021, which reached the Finals in Las Vegas.

Butler arrives in Boston in a video and player development role for the defending champions.

