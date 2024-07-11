Grant Hill Addresses Team USA Snubbing Jaylen Brown
On Wednesday, it was announced that Derrick White will join Team USA as a replacement for Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. White will compete alongside Boston Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Jaylen Brown is a notable name that was snubbed from Team USA’s roster. The three-time All-Star was a pivotal part of the Celtics’ championship run, being named both the Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals MVP.
Per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg, Team USA executive director Grant Hill gave thoughts on the team picking White over Brown.
“You have to build a team. And one of the hardest things is leaving people off the roster that I'm a fan of, that I look forward to watching throughout the season, throughout the playoffs. Guys who've been Finals MVP, guys who have been a part of the program, guys who've won gold medals. Guys who I respect, admire and enjoy watching. But the responsibility that I have is to put together a team and a team that complements each other.”
Hill also discussed what makes White a good fit for Team USA.
“One of the many things that I really love about Derrick, and particularly with this team, is I don't feel like his role changes much with our team, from what he does with the Celtics. He plays alongside two incredibly great young players in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.”
Expanding on his explanation, Hill stated, “This setting is hard when you come in and you have to sort of -- you're the center of your universe and now you have to establish a role and might be different than what you have to do with your team. And so, to have someone who can come in and play off of guys, be complementary to some others, but then also stand out and be a dynamite defensive player and knock down shots. Just impact winning.”
