Celtics Guard to Replace Kawhi Leonard on Team USA

Bobby Krivitsky

May 25, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the third quarter of game three of the eastern conference finals in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Eight days ago, Derrick White celebrated his 30th birthday. As a belated gift, the Celtics guard is headed to Paris this summer.

According to Marc Spears of Andscape and ESPN, Kawhi Leonard is withdrawing from Team USA, and White will take his place at the Summer Olympics.

He joins fellow reigning NBA champions Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday in making up 25 percent of arguably the most talented roster the USA men's basketball program has assembled.

White, who signed a four-year, $125.9 million extension with Boston last week, averaged 15.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in the 2023-24 campaign, which are personal bests. He swiped a steal per game, matching his most in a season, and distributed 5.2 assists. He also knocked down 39.6 percent of the 6.8 threes he hoisted.

The two-time All-Defensive Team selection is an ideal complement to a star-studded roster featuring the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, and Tatum.

Team USA will scrimmage Team Canada on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Their first game in France is against Serbia on Jul. 28.

