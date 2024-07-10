Celtics Guard to Replace Kawhi Leonard on Team USA
Eight days ago, Derrick White celebrated his 30th birthday. As a belated gift, the Celtics guard is headed to Paris this summer.
According to Marc Spears of Andscape and ESPN, Kawhi Leonard is withdrawing from Team USA, and White will take his place at the Summer Olympics.
He joins fellow reigning NBA champions Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday in making up 25 percent of arguably the most talented roster the USA men's basketball program has assembled.
White, who signed a four-year, $125.9 million extension with Boston last week, averaged 15.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in the 2023-24 campaign, which are personal bests. He swiped a steal per game, matching his most in a season, and distributed 5.2 assists. He also knocked down 39.6 percent of the 6.8 threes he hoisted.
The two-time All-Defensive Team selection is an ideal complement to a star-studded roster featuring the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, and Tatum.
Team USA will scrimmage Team Canada on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Their first game in France is against Serbia on Jul. 28.
Further Reading
Baylor Scheierman Surprised He Fell to Pick 30, Excited to Join Celtics
Jayson Tatum Wants to be in Boston His Entire Career
Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency
New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed
Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks
Baylor Scheierman Shares Celtics' Feedback Before Drafting Him
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player