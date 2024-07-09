Jayson Tatum Wants to be in Boston His Entire Career
Less than a month ago, Jayson Tatum reached the NBA summit, capturing his first championship. As a 26-year-old star entering the peak of his powers, after all those years of coming within an arm's reach of the Larry O'Brien Trophy, this could be the start of him helping usher in Boston's next dynasty.
It's a cause he's committed to, further planting roots in the city that's become a second home to him. On the heels of playing a leading role in the Celtics securing Banner 18, the three-time All-NBA First Team selection signed the most lucrative contract in league history. His five-year supermax extension is worth an estimated $314 million.
In a conversation with Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Tatum, who joined Team USA training camp in Las Vegas on Monday, starting preparation for what he hopes -- and likely will be -- his second consecutive olympic gold medal, the five-time All-Star expressed his desire to spend his entire career with the franchise that made him the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
"For me just to feel wanted, and they want me to be here and want me for the long haul," Tatum said. "I'll spend my whole career here and have got nothing but love for the fans, the city, and the organization. You know, we just won a championship, and I want to try to win as many as I can."
With Celtics' ownership committed to keeping their title-winning core intact even while preparing to sell the majority stake in the franchise, and Wyc Grousbeck voicing his family's intention of finding stewards who will do right by the team and its fan base, the pieces are in place for Tatum to actualize that goal.
He's also repeatedly made clear that there's no place he'd rather attempt to accomplish that.
After he made history, erupting for 51 points, the most ever in a Game 7, leading the Celtics past the 76ers in a 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinal series, Tatum voiced the following.
"I can't express it enough: the genuine love that I feel from the crowd, whether it's pregame, during the game, (or) at the free-throw line. I've been here my whole career. I feel that they embrace me almost as one of their own, that means a lot. And I love being here. I love getting to put on this uniform. I love getting to play big games (and) put on big performances in front of them, and they feed off emotion and energy, and it's reciprocated. I can't express it enough: I just love being here. I love playing in front of this crowd."
With Tatum signed for the long-term, the city that's seen him achieve his NBA dreams, watched his son Deuce grow up, and adopted the 19-year-old kid who arrived from St. Louis, Missouri, as a native son who's turned into the face of Boston sports, there's now an opportunity to continue building his legacy in the city that he shares unbreakable bonds with.
Further Reading
Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency
New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed
Celtics Announce Summer League Roster
Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks
Baylor Scheierman Shares Celtics' Feedback Before Drafting Him
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player