After Grant Hill Takes Aim at Jaylen Brown, Celtics Star Responds
Just hours before Team USA’s matchup against Serbia in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown clapped back at Grant Hill for seemingly labeling the 27-year-old a conspiracy theorist.
Brown is referring to comments that Hill — the managing director of Team USA — made on the Dan Patrick Show a few days back.
"I spoke to [Brown’s] agent,” Grant said when discussing the decision to replace an injured Kawhi Leonard with Derrick White in lieu of Brown. “I don't know if that was before or after things went out on Twitter, but yeah, I think this idea that there's a conspiracy theory. I always love a good conspiracy theory, but it was really truly a basketball decision and these are tough decisions.”
The former University of California, Berkeley standout — who played the best basketball of his pro career in the 2024 NBA Playoffs — is not a member of the National Team despite earning Eastern Conference Finals MVP and Finals MVP during Boston’s title run.
Three Celtics — Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, and White — are representing the United States in Paris.
Tatum and Holiday were both on the 2020 iteration of Team USA, which went on to win the country a gold medal. The duo averaged a combined 27.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game during the National Team’s stint in Tokyo.
