Jayson Tatum Benched for First Half of Team USA's Tilt vs. Serbia
As Team USA's men's basketball head coach Steve Kerr figures out the optimal first and second unit for this star-studded squad to consistently operate as a cohesive unit that reaches the top of the medal stand, Jayson Tatum's role has shifted from starting to coming off the bench.
But in the first half of Team USA's first game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, a showdown against Nikola Jokic and Serbia, Tatum spent the opening two frames glued to the pine. It's currently unclear as to why his number didn't get called.
As for his Celtics teammates, Jrue Holiday, who started alongside LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, and Anthony Edwards, swiped two steals, dished out two assists, and registered two points on a layup.
His backcourtmate in Boston and fellow All-Defensive guard Derrick White came off the bench to record two thefts and an assist. He also earned a plus-11 plus-minus rating in the first half. He helped spark improved ball movement and defense.
James and Kevin Durant led the way for Team USA in the first half, combining to go 13/13 from the field. The latter made all eight shots he hoisted, including a fadeaway from inside the arc to beat the buzzer. He also knocked down a trio of triples, generating a game-high 21 points.
James stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, five assists, and three rebounds, helping the United States take a 58-49 advantage into halftime of their first matchup in pool play.
