Celtics Star Shares His Thoughts on Franchise Being for Sale
One week after the Celtics captured the 2024 NBA championship, Boston Basketball Partners L.L.C., the franchise's ownership group, announced that they intend to sell their majority stake in the team.
"The managing board of the ownership group expects to sell a majority interest in 2024 or early 2025, with the balance closing in 2028, and expects Wyc Grousbeck to remain as the Governor of the team until the second closing in 2028."
While there is uncertainty regarding who will be the franchise’s next owner, the Celtics’ starting lineup are contracted for the long term. Earlier this week, superstar Jayson Tatum signed a five-year $315 million supermax contract extension. Likewise, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis all are under contract through the 2026-27 campaign.
Per Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, Tatum was “shocked” to learn about Wyc Grousbeck’s intentions to sell his stake in the Celtics. Tatum “hopes the foundation and structure doesn’t change” and said “what we built what we have, it’s a great thing. I don’t want things to change.”
Next season, Tatum will be entering his eighth season as a member of the Celtics. The five-time All-Star was an essential part of Boston’s recent championship run, as he led the team in points (25), rebounds (9.7), and assists (6.3) during the postseason.
Tatum is the sixth player in league history to win an NBA title while leading his team in postseason scoring, rebounding, and assists. He joins Larry Bird, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and Hakeem Olajuwon.
Further Reading
Brad Stevens Discusses Celtics' Historic Extension with Jayson Tatum
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency
Celtics, Jayson Tatum Agree to Most Lucrative Deal in NBA History
Celtics' Ownership Group Announces Plan to Sell the Franchise
Derrick White, Essential to Celtics' Dynasty Hopes, Signs 4-Year Extension
Celtics Work Quickly to Re-Sign Luke Kornet
Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks
Baylor Scheierman Shares Celtics' Feedback Before Drafting Him
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player