The Latest on Sam Cassell's Future with the Celtics

Bobby Krivitsky

May 1, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell reacts to a play in the second half during game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
In Sam Cassell's two seasons in Boston, the Celtics have lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy. He was on the roster that raised Banner 17 to the TD Garden rafters and a member of the coaching staff that helped this year's team reach the NBA summit.

In his first season flanking Joe Mazzulla, Cassell worked closely with Jayson Tatum. He was instrumental in helping the five-time All-Star elevate his post-up game.

Before that, he played a role in the development of John Wall, Bradley Beal, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Tyrese Maxey, among others. 

The now four-time NBA champion emerged as an initial finalist for the Lakers' head coaching vacancy. But while that job went to JJ Redick, there was still the threat of him leaving to become a lead assistant everywhere.

However, Marc Stein reported on his Substack, The Stein Line, that the Celtics plan to elevate Cassell.

In Mazzulla's first chance to fill out his coaching staff in Boston, he built one of the NBA's best, most notably adding Cassell and Charles Lee. With the latter leaving for a long-deserved opportunity to move to the one chair, departing to become head coach of the Hornets, retaining Cassell in the name of stability is a move that becomes that much more valuable.

