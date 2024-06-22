The Latest on Sam Cassell's Future with the Celtics
In Sam Cassell's two seasons in Boston, the Celtics have lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy. He was on the roster that raised Banner 17 to the TD Garden rafters and a member of the coaching staff that helped this year's team reach the NBA summit.
In his first season flanking Joe Mazzulla, Cassell worked closely with Jayson Tatum. He was instrumental in helping the five-time All-Star elevate his post-up game.
Before that, he played a role in the development of John Wall, Bradley Beal, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Tyrese Maxey, among others.
The now four-time NBA champion emerged as an initial finalist for the Lakers' head coaching vacancy. But while that job went to JJ Redick, there was still the threat of him leaving to become a lead assistant everywhere.
However, Marc Stein reported on his Substack, The Stein Line, that the Celtics plan to elevate Cassell.
In Mazzulla's first chance to fill out his coaching staff in Boston, he built one of the NBA's best, most notably adding Cassell and Charles Lee. With the latter leaving for a long-deserved opportunity to move to the one chair, departing to become head coach of the Hornets, retaining Cassell in the name of stability is a move that becomes that much more valuable.
Further Reading
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player
Jayson Tatum, an NBA Champion Entering Peak of His Powers
Jaylen Brown Caps Career Year with NBA Finals MVP: 'Can't Even Put it into Words'
Tatum and Brown Reach NBA Summit, Lead Celtics to Banner 18
Dependable Xavier Tillman Discusses Learning to 'Be a Star in Your Own Role'
Celtics Detail Keys to Perhaps Their Best Quarter This Postseason
Sports Doctor Details Challenges, Risks of Kristaps Porzingis Playing in NBA Finals
Jrue Holiday's 'Championship DNA' Rubbing Off on Celtics
Inside the Moment that Propelled Celtics to NBA Finals Game 1 Win