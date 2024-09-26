Xavier Tillman ‘Very Excited’ for What’s to Come: “This is What You Hope For’
Xavier Tillman Sr. will be rejoining the Boston Celtics for the 2024-2025 season. The 25-year-old center signed a two-year contract with the franchise during free agency.
Per Boston Celtics on SI, Wednesday, on the heels of the first training camp practice at the Auerbach Center in preparation for the 2024-25 campaign, Tillman reflected on his decision to remain with the team he helped hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy in June.
“Well, you got to do your due diligence,” said Tillman. “You got to see what other teams are offering, and all that stuff like that. But once you get all the offers in, if they're not comparing to where you want to be at, then you just go ahead and do what you do.”
With Kristaps Porzingis expected to be sidelined until at least December, Tillman anticipates taking on a bigger role within the rotation.
“It'll probably be me, Al ([Horford], Luke [Kornet], and Neem[ias Queta] kind of just cycling in,” Tillman said. “And you know, Al, he's probably not playing any back-to-backs. So, for us, just figuring out what we can best assess.”
“I'm very excited. Very excited,” voiced Tillman about taking on an increased role. “This is what you hope for. To be able to get an opportunity. So, for me, it's all about being healthy. You can have the opportunity, but if you're not healthy then, you know what I'm saying? So, for me, I just want to make sure I'm stretching, geting in an ice bath, eating right, so that when it's my turn to go in, I'm ready, I feel great, and I'm ready to go.”
Tillman has grown comfortable with his situation in Boston, a significant reason for him re-signing with the Celtics this summer.
“We talked about it yesterday at Jrue [Holiday]'s house. We're very, very comfortable. Like very, very comfortable,” Tillman said. “And at first, when I got here, because I was finishing up my contract, I didn't know how it was all going to pan out for me.”
“But now, as far as the city and everything, I feel like I know all the streets. I know where I'm going. I know about them crazy potholes and stuff like that. Like I'm good. I feel like, slowly but surely, I'm becoming part of the city. So, I love it.”
