Jayson Tatum Shares a Part of Legacy He's Trying to Leave Behind
As a 26-year-old star entering the peak of his powers, Jayson Tatum is entering the most important years of his career when it comes to building his legacy.
While the roster can quickly change, especially with the franchise being for sale, it helps that the Celtics have eight rotation members signed beyond the upcoming campaign.
As Tatum discussed in a two-part interview with Boston Celtics on SI earlier this month, winning is the priority and the most important part of how he'll get remembered. However, individual accolades matter to him, as they would to anyone in his position.
"Winning takes precedence over everything," Tatum told Boston Celtics on SI. "Winning a championship is the most important. Playing the right way. But it's been done. It's possible. You can play the right way, you can dominate the game, you can strive for a championship, and be an MVP of the league. So, you don't have to sacrifice one for the other. You can do both."
While he acknowledged getting benched twice at the Olympics was a "challenging and humbling" experience, and it could help fuel his ascent, it's not what drives him.
"I didn't need any extra motivation coming into the season," Tatum told NBATV's Jared Greenberg at media day at the Auerbach Center. "The motivation came from not being satisfied. Larry Bird is the best Celtic to ever wear this uniform. That's the guy that I'm chasing."
While it's a lofty ambition, the three-time All-NBA First Team selection has a legitimate chance to play himself onto the franchise's Mount Rushmore, perhaps even retiring as the best player in team history.
The five-time All-Star averaged 25 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game in the playoffs, leading Boston in each category. He did the same in the NBA Finals, registering 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists to help the Celtics capture Banner 18.
He's the sixth player in league history to win an NBA championship while leading his team in postseason scoring, rebounding, and assists. He joins Bird, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and Hakeem Olajuwon.
He also passed his basketball idol, Kobe Bryant, for the most playoff points in NBA history before turning 27. He ranks sixth in Celtics history with 2,711 postseason points.
"All the guys that I looked up to growing up at least won one championship," Tatum said at media day. So, now it's just a conversation of, 'How great are you trying to be?' 'What room or what tier are you trying to be mentioned in when it's all said and done?'
Tatum reached the NBA summit in his first year in his prime. He has the talent, the team, and the time to play his way onto the tier he's striving for.
Further Reading
Lonnie Walker IV Shares Brad Stevens' Message & Outlook on Exhibit 10 Deal
Derrick White Voices His Loyalty to Boston After Signing Extension
Brad Stevens Gives Honest Thoughts on Celtics’ Sale & Luxury Tax Penalties
Jayson Tatum Discusses Balancing MVP and Title Chase and His Excitement to Start Over
Jayson Tatum Discusses Becoming an Author, Tatum 3s, 2K Cover, and More
Byproduct of New CBA Threatens Jordan Walsh's Roster Spot with Celtics