Derrick White Voices His Loyalty to Boston After Signing Extension
Amongst the biggest moves the Boston Celtics made during the 2024 offseason was extending Derrick White. During Celtics Media Day, White explained why he agreed to a new deal with the Celtics.
“I’ve seen saying since I’ve been here that I didn’t want to go nowhere else,” White said. “I love playing for this organization with this team, this coaching staff, and for these fans. I was super excited for (the extension) to get done, especially early in the Summer, so I didn’t have to answer all the questions about it. I love being here. Me and family are excited to be here for a while.”
White had connections to Boston before he had even joined the Celtics, as his father, Richard, was born in Boston and was a diehard Celtics fan well before they had acquired Derrick.
Since the Celtics acquired him in 2022, White has developed into one of the best two-way guards in the NBA. While elite defense had always been his calling card, White’s three-pointer has come a long way since Boston acquired him. White’s three-point shooting went from 30.6% in his first half-season in Boston to 39.6% in his second full year in Boston.
White and the Celtics agreed to a four-year contract worth almost $126 million on top of the last year of his remaining contract. The prevailing sentiment at the time was that the Celtics got him on a discount, knowing how integral he was to their success.
Clearly, White’s priority was staying in Boston no matter what, and now the Celtics will not only keep him for the duration of his prime, but have him at a good price too.
