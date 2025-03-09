All Clippers

Ben Simmons' Injury Status for Clippers vs Kings

The LA Clippers have listed Ben Simmons on the injury report against the Sacramento Kings

Logan Struck

Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Many fans were excited when the LA Clippers signed veteran point guard Ben Simmons in the buyout market following the trade deadline, but things have been interesting since.

Simmons played 20+ minutes in his first three games as a Clipper, and in those games he averaged 8.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 steals, shooting 66.7% from the field. Since then, Simmons has missed five games and logged less than 19 minutes in the two games he played.

The Clippers host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday and have announced Simmons' injury status. The Clippers have ruled Simmons out due to left knee injury management.

Simmons is now set to miss his fifth consecutive game. Heading into his Clippers tenure, the biggest concern was his injury history, and now the former first-overall pick cannot seem to stay on the court.

Simmons will be missing his 26th game of the season on Sunday. Last season, Simmons played just 15 games for the Brooklyn Nets and has not played 60+ games in a season since 2018-19 with the Philadelphia 76ers.

LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9)
Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Even without Simmons, the Clippers have won their last two games, but their bench would be tremendously better with a talent like Simmons in the second unit. The 6-foot-10 point guard has undeniable talent, and if he can stay on the court, will be a huge factor in LA's postseason push.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Calls Out Former Lakers Coach

James Harden Sends Heartfelt Message to Ex-Teammate Kyrie Irving

Norman Powell Breaks Silence on Injury Against Lakers

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News