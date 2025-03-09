Ben Simmons' Injury Status for Clippers vs Kings
Many fans were excited when the LA Clippers signed veteran point guard Ben Simmons in the buyout market following the trade deadline, but things have been interesting since.
Simmons played 20+ minutes in his first three games as a Clipper, and in those games he averaged 8.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 steals, shooting 66.7% from the field. Since then, Simmons has missed five games and logged less than 19 minutes in the two games he played.
The Clippers host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday and have announced Simmons' injury status. The Clippers have ruled Simmons out due to left knee injury management.
Simmons is now set to miss his fifth consecutive game. Heading into his Clippers tenure, the biggest concern was his injury history, and now the former first-overall pick cannot seem to stay on the court.
Simmons will be missing his 26th game of the season on Sunday. Last season, Simmons played just 15 games for the Brooklyn Nets and has not played 60+ games in a season since 2018-19 with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Even without Simmons, the Clippers have won their last two games, but their bench would be tremendously better with a talent like Simmons in the second unit. The 6-foot-10 point guard has undeniable talent, and if he can stay on the court, will be a huge factor in LA's postseason push.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Calls Out Former Lakers Coach
James Harden Sends Heartfelt Message to Ex-Teammate Kyrie Irving