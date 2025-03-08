Ben Simmons' Injury Status for Clippers vs Knicks
Coming off a much-needed win over the Detroit Pistons to break their three-game losing streak, the LA Clippers head into a huge cross-conference matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday.
The Knicks are coming off a crushing overtime loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night and are staying in LA for a back-to-back series. After getting injured in Thursday's loss, Knicks star Jalen Brunson will be sidelined for Friday's matchup against the Clippers, while LA has a couple of major injuries as well.
The Clippers have ruled out star guard Norman Powell and standout backup Ben Simmons for Friday's game against the Mavericks. Simmons has been ruled out due to left knee injury management.
The Clippers have had some serious injury concerns with guys like Powell and Kawhi Leonard, so losing valuable depth pieces like Simmons to injury certainly hurts. The three-time All-Star is averaging 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.4 steals through five games since signing with the Clippers while shooting 58.3% from the field.
Simmons has been a great addition to LA but is now set to miss his fourth consecutive game. The 28-year-old, 6-foot-10 point guard has had injury concerns throughout his career, dating back to missing his full rookie season due to injury.
The Clippers and Knicks are both a bit banged up for Friday's game, but it should still be a good one. The two teams tip off in LA at 10:30 p.m. EST on Friday.
