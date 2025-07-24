All Clippers

Ben Simmons' Pending Free Agency Decision Affecting Market: Report

Los Angeles Clippers free agent Ben Simmons' pending decision is affecting others on the open market

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
If you told a Philadelphia 76ers fan in 2021 that Ben Simmons, who was coming off back-to-back First Team All-Defense selections and All-Star appearances, would be sitting unsigned in free agency in 2025 after several weeks had passed, they wouldn't believe you. However, Simmons' career has looked far different since his glory days in Philadelphia.

After playing 18 games with the Los Angeles Clippers, following his buyout from the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons has yet to agree to a contract with a new team for the 2025-26 season. There have been rumors floating around about potentially joining the Boston Celtics or New York Knicks, but this prolonged period has made its effects throughout the free agency market.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, via his recent livestream, shared Ben Simmons is holding up players like Russell Westbrook's market. "I think he is the player holding up guys like Malcolm Brogdon and De'Anthony Melton...he's kind of the premier ball-handler, backup guard, swingman type of player that's out there," Fischer said.

He was later asked to clarify about Westbrook if he was in that mix, sharing, "I think Westbrook is another player that's being held up by Ben Simmons. You know, he's had interest from Sacramento. He had interest from New York at one point in time."

With Simmons at 29 years old and Westbrook turning 37 in November, Fischer suggests the "upside" of Simmons appears more intriguing than where Westbrook is at now.

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughtsg

