Ben Simmons' Status for Clippers-Nets Preseason Game

The Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers will play a preseason game in Oceanside, CA.

Joey Linn

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) at HSS Training Center.
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) at HSS Training Center. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers played their first preseason game on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors. This matchup was at the University of Hawaii in Oahu.

Golden State won on a buzzer-beating three by Lindy Waters III. Neither team played their starters in the second half, but it still ended up being a very exciting finish. The Warriors won by a final score of 91-90 to move to 1-0 on the preseason.

The Clippers will host the Brooklyn Nets in a preseason game on Tuesday at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside. This is the new arena for the San Diego Clippers, LA’s G League affiliate. The two teams will tip-off at 7:30 PM PT.

It was reported by Brian Lewis of the New York Post that Nets guard Ben Simmons will start against the Clippers.

Via Lewis: “After all the questions about who’d get the nod between Dennis Schroder and Ben Simmons, both veterans will start together when Brooklyn tips off the preseason Tuesday against the Clippers.”

Simmons has appeared in just 57 games for the Nets since being acquired in the James Harden trade. The three-time NBA All-Star has averaged just 6.7 points for the Nets, which is well below the 15.9 points he averaged in four seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. 

Brooklyn is hopeful that Simmons can stay healthy and productive this season. Injuries have been a major issue for the former first overall pick, but several reports have indicated he is healthy entering this season.

