Big LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are back at it again this Sunday night in a rematch of their game two nights ago.
This will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Lakers currently hold the advantage in the series, two games to one. Their last game came down to the wire, but ultimately, the Clippers couldn't secure the victory, falling to the Lakers 106-102.
The Clippers will need to win Sunday's game to split the season series in case of a tie-breaker situation at the end of the season.
The Clippers have six players listed on the injury report: Norman Powell, Ben Simmons, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Derrick Jones Jr., and Jordan Miller.
Norman Powell is listed as PROBABLE with left patellar tendinopathy.
Ben Simmons is listed as QUESTIONABLE with left knee soreness.
Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way contract, Derrick Jones Jr. is out with a right groin strain, and Jordan Miller is out on a G League assignment.
The Lakers have six players listed on their report: LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Jordan Goodwin, Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber, and Austin Reaves.
LeBron James is QUESTIONABLE with left foot injury management.
Luka Doncic is QUESTIONABLE with left calf injury management.
Jordan Goodwin is out with a right ankle sprain, Rui Hachimura is out with left patellar tendinopathy, Maxi Kleber is out with right foot recovery from surgery, and Austin Reaves is out with a right calf strain.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers will face off Sunday at 9:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade