Breaking: Clippers, Nicolas Batum Agree To Two-Year Extension
The Los Angeles Clippers entered this offseason with several issues to address in terms of their roster, with several impending free agents as well as players being eligible for contract extensions. On Sunday, they agreed to a deal with All-NBA guard James Harden on a two-year extension, just over $80 million to keep him in LA.
Their other key free agent was 17-year NBA veteran Nicolas Batum, who opted out of his player option in hopes of securing a new deal. Playing a vital role in the Clippers' defense this season, and shooting 43.3% from three, the two sides have come to an agreement on a new deal.
According to ESPN Senior Insider Shams Charania, the Clippers and Batum have agreed to a new two-year, $11.5 million deal to return Batum for his 18th season. The deal will feature a team option in the second season, and a trade kicker as well.
Batum's role increased significantly during the postseason, playing 24.6 minutes per game against the Denver Nuggets in their first-round series. He shot 39.4% from three and averaged 1.7 blocks per game, as the French star continues to be effective well into his 30s. He will turn 37 years old in December, and this contract could likely be the last one for him in the NBA.
Looking at the rest of the offseason for the Clippers, they continue to be linked to several free agents, including Clint Capela and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. In addition, Norman Powell is heading into the final year of his contract, and his future with the team will be evaluated as well.
