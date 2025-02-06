BREAKING: Clippers Reportedly Make Trade With Bucks
The Los Angeles Clippers have seemingly been the only team in the Pacific Division to have a quiet trade deadline, despite their recent disappointments. Now, as a buzzer-beater for the 3 p.m. EST trade deadline, the Clippers have made two trades.
After trading away Terance Mann and Bones Hyland to acquire Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-round picks from the Atlanta Hawks, the Grizzlies have made another major deal.
The Clippers have reportedly traded Kevin Porter Jr. to the Milwaukee Bucks for MarJon Beauchamp, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Porter Jr., 24, played in 45 games in his debut season with the Clippers, averaging 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steals per contest as a viable backup guard.
Shipping KPJ out to bring in Beauchamp, a 24-year-old wing, is an interesting move for the Clippers. Beauchamp has been fairly underwhelming for Milwaukee since getting drafted 24th overall in 2022 but has shown some upside as an athletic defender.
After staying quiet in trade rumors ahead of the deadline, the Clippers closed it out by making two solid moves to genuinely improve the roster. Adding an impressive scorer in Bogdanovic and a high-upside defender in Beauchamp are fine deadline moves, but their guard depth has certainly taken a hit.
With the deadline drawing to a close, fans get an idea of what the Clippers' roster will look like heading into a very important postseason built around James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade