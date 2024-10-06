All Clippers

BREAKING: LA Clippers and 13-Year NBA Veteran Parting Ways

The Clippers made an official announcement on Sunday.

Joey Linn

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) makes a three point shot and is fouled by LA Clippers forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) makes a three point shot and is fouled by LA Clippers forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers have concluded their Hawaii training camp and will head home for a preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at the team’s new G League facility in Oceanside, CA. Falling to the Golden State Warriors at the buzzer in Saturday’s preseason game, the Clippers will play four more exhibition contests before the regular season begins.

This was the second-straight year the Clippers held training camp in Oahu at the University of Hawaii. The team did not have James Harden or P.J. Tucker during last year’s camp, as they joined early in the regular season after LA completed a trade to bring them in.

Tucker has been vocally upset about his limited role with the Clippers. The 13-year NBA veteran repeatedly voiced this last season as he racked up DNPs.

In a statement from the Clippers on Sunday, it was announced that Tucker will not be with the team moving forward.

"We've had ongoing conversations with P.J. throughout the offseason and have both decided that he won't be with the team for the time being,” the Clippers wrote. “P.J. is a pro who has achieved a lot in his career and there's more he wants to accomplish. We will continue working with P.J. and his representative to find the best situation for him moving forward."

Tucker opted in to his $11.5M player option for the 2024-25 season, but clearly had no intentions of staying with the Clippers if he did not have a role on the court.

In 28 appearances for the Clippers, Tucker averaged 1.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 35.6 percent from the field.

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

