Breaking: LA Clippers Make Roster Move After Lakers Game
After a crushing loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, the LA Clippers have lost four of their last five games and dropped to 32-27 on the season. Despite having a talented roster built around Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Norman Powell, the Clippers have shown their weaknesses recently.
Depth has been an immediate issue for the Clippers, as they made a few moves at the trade deadline in an attempt to fix that. Following their loss to the Lakers, the Clippers made another move to bolster their long-term depth.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the Clippers are signing Jordan Miller to a four-year contract worth $8.3 million. The 25-year-old forward has appeared in 30 games for LA this season, averaging 4.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists, but has shined in the G League.
Under a two-way contract, Miller has played six regular season games with the San Diego Clippers, averaging 24.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 51.1% from the field.
The Clippers took a chance on Miller with the 48th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and now the 6-foot-7 forward will be in LA long-term. The Clippers have been in desperate need of viable wing depth, as many of their pieces have been underwhelming. For such a cheap contract, this is a very low-risk, high-reward move for LA that could easily pan out in their favor if Miller performs well.
