Breaking: LA Clippers Release 6-Foot-4 Guard
The LA Clippers have not been shy to make changes this offseason, especially as rumors swirl around the possibility of them adding Chris Paul, Bradley Beal, or both. After an underwhelming first-round playoff exit, the Clippers are certainly looking to compete for a championship next year, but more changes are still to come.
After the Clippers unexpectedly released 25-year-old forward Jordan Miller on Tuesday, they have made another big change. The Clippers announced that they waived two-way guard Seth Lundy on Wednesday.
ClippersPR: "The LA Clippers have waived Seth Lundy"
The Clippers signed Lundy to a two-way deal in early March, but he now hits the open market before the 2024-25 season. Lundy, 25, was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks 46th overall in 2023, where he played his rookie campaign before missing the entire 2024-25 season with an injury.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that Lundy is expected to be healhy in time for the 2025-26 season.
"The Los Angeles Clippers have waived two-way guard Seth Lundy, league sources told [HoopsHype]," Scotto posted. "Lundy is expected to be fully healthy for training camp after missing the 2024-25 season with an ankle injury he suffered while playing for the Atlanta Hawks."
The 6-foot-4 guard showed out in the G League during his rookie season, averaging 23.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.1 stocks per game with efficient 50.8/41.9/80.0 shooting splits, but has made just nine NBA appearances.
With limited NBA reps, it could be hard for Lundy to find a new opportunity on the open market, but he undoubtedly has the talent to at least get another two-way contract spot elsewhere.
