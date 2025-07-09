New Report on Chris Paul and Bradley Beal Teaming Up on Championship Contender
The Clippers' cap maneuvering since the start of the 2024 offseason has been nothing short of excellent. After letting Paul George go in free agency after he requested a max contract, deciding not to re-sign Russell Westbrook, and moving off of PJ Tucker, the Clippers did everything in their power to get below the apron lines.
Even in a season where they shed millions off the books, they won 50 games and earned a playoff spot, fueled by the smart transactions of Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., Nicolas Batum, and Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Now, in the 2025 offseason, they are repeating history. Brook Lopez was signed to a two-year, $18 million deal with an option in the second season, James Harden was re-signed to a two-year, $81.5 million deal with a partial guarantee in the second season, and traded for an expiring contract in John Collins.
The Clippers are now in a prime position to use the rest of their Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception at $5.3 million, as well as have three open roster spots.
Keith Smith of Spotrac and Marc Stein of The People's Insider both chimed in on the current status of the Clippers roster, with Bradley Beal and Chris Paul seemingly available for the Clippers to grab.
"Clippers are now $8.9M under their first-apron hard cap with three open roster spots. LA has $5.3M remaining of their NTMLE. They could use that amount and have enough space leftover for a veteran minimum contract and to sign Kobe Sanders using the Second Round Pick Exception," Smith said.
Stein said, "The Clippers’ salary cap management has indeed opened the door to signing both Bradley Beal (conditional on a Phoenix buyout) and reuniting with Chris Paul."
While the Clippers suffered a loss during the Paul George and Kawhi Leonard era, they are now poised to have significant cap flexibility in the 2026 and 2027 offseasons, while also remaining highly competitive in the short term.
