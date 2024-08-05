All Clippers

BREAKING: Lakers Announce Hiring of Clippers Assistant Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers have hired an LA Clippers assistant to join JJ Redick's coaching staff

Joey Linn

Mar 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) watch the game against the New York Knicks from the bench at Crypto.com Arena.
Mar 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) watch the game against the New York Knicks from the bench at Crypto.com Arena. / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers announced JJ Redick's entire coaching staff on Monday, and it includes former LA Clippers assistant coach Beau Levesque.

"The Los Angeles Lakers have named Nate McMillan, Scott Brooks, Bob Beyer, Greg St. Jean, Lindsey Harding and Beau Levesque as assistant coaches on Head Coach JJ Redick's staff," the Lakers wrote in a statement. "Additionally, the Lakers have added Michael Wexler as head video coordinator."

Levesque was with the Clippers for the last four seasons, specializing in player development. The former Saint Mary's forward would often play in the Clippers' "stay ready games" which were scrimmages for players not in the rotation. Levesque now leaves the Clippers organization for a new opportunity with the Lakers.

Levesque worked individually with a lot of Clippers players during his time with the organization, and would often be seen before practices and games assisting players in their individual work. This included former Clippers guard Luke Kennard, who Levesque worked closely alongside during the sharpshooting guard's time in Los Angeles.

Levesque worked a lot with Kennard on improving his three-point shooting range, which the former Clippers guard detailed at a practice when asked about a deep three he hit in LA's 35-point comeback against the Washington Wizards.

"The Washington three, the first one that was pretty far out, Beau [Levesque] the guy I work with every day, he screamed on the sideline right when I shot it, 'We work on it.' And then it went in," Kennard said.

The Clippers have made some changes to their coaching staff this summer, losing both Levesque and Dan Craig, but adding Jeff Van Gundy to Ty Lue's bench.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News