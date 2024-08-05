BREAKING: Lakers Announce Hiring of Clippers Assistant Coach
The Los Angeles Lakers announced JJ Redick's entire coaching staff on Monday, and it includes former LA Clippers assistant coach Beau Levesque.
"The Los Angeles Lakers have named Nate McMillan, Scott Brooks, Bob Beyer, Greg St. Jean, Lindsey Harding and Beau Levesque as assistant coaches on Head Coach JJ Redick's staff," the Lakers wrote in a statement. "Additionally, the Lakers have added Michael Wexler as head video coordinator."
Levesque was with the Clippers for the last four seasons, specializing in player development. The former Saint Mary's forward would often play in the Clippers' "stay ready games" which were scrimmages for players not in the rotation. Levesque now leaves the Clippers organization for a new opportunity with the Lakers.
Levesque worked individually with a lot of Clippers players during his time with the organization, and would often be seen before practices and games assisting players in their individual work. This included former Clippers guard Luke Kennard, who Levesque worked closely alongside during the sharpshooting guard's time in Los Angeles.
Levesque worked a lot with Kennard on improving his three-point shooting range, which the former Clippers guard detailed at a practice when asked about a deep three he hit in LA's 35-point comeback against the Washington Wizards.
"The Washington three, the first one that was pretty far out, Beau [Levesque] the guy I work with every day, he screamed on the sideline right when I shot it, 'We work on it.' And then it went in," Kennard said.
The Clippers have made some changes to their coaching staff this summer, losing both Levesque and Dan Craig, but adding Jeff Van Gundy to Ty Lue's bench.
