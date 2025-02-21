Clippers Legend's Blunt Statement on LeBron James Being MVP
LeBron James is arguably the greatest player in NBA history, holding numerous records and being the league's all-time leading scorer. In his 22nd season in the NBA, he's still impacting the game significantly. During the Los Angeles Lakers game on Thursday night, he proved that with a tremendous performance.
Facing up against the Portland Trail Blazers, James scored 40 points while adding eight rebounds in a Lakers victory. While games like these remind people just how great he is, the Run It Back crew was asked whether James could find a way to be the league MVP this season. In response, Los Angeles Clippers legend Lou Williams kept it blunt.
"I think this one is far gone," Williams shared on a recent episode of Run It Back on FanDuel TV. "Statistically, even for him to get in that third spot where Jayson Tatum is, I don't think he's going to eclipse that. From a team standout point, I don't think they're going to eclipse what SGA is doing with OKC, what Jokic is doing with Denver, and what Tatum is doing out East with Boston."
The Lakers currently sit as the fifth seed in the Western Conference entering Friday, less than a game back from the fourth-seeded Houston Rockets. While Williams doesn't see James pulling it off, he did throw a lofty goal out there. "If there was anything that he had to do, go on a 30 points a game run for these last 30 games and go catch OKC," Williams said.
As the time is ticking on James' career and new acquisition Luka Doncic will only get more involved, it seems as if the opportunity to win a fifth NBA MVP is minimal.
