Clippers Make Kawhi Leonard Decision for Rockets Game
The LA Clippers face off against the Houston Rockets in a game that essentially means nothing to the Rockets but a lot to the Clippers.
Currently, the Clippers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference, but they have to win their final three remaining games to stay that way. Fortunately, they've coming off a win against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, but they have a back-to-back against the Houston Rockets tonight.
After Kawhi Leonard rested due to injury management against the San Antonio Spurs, the team has decided to make him available against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
As important as winning against the Rockets is on Wednesday night, the biggest thing for the Clippers is to make sure that Kawhi Leonard enters the playoffs healthy. The team hasn't seen a fully healthy Leonard for a full playoff series since the 2021 NBA season. At this point, all they need is a chance to see what they're capable of if they're healthy.
Through Kawhi Leonard's last 20 games, he's averaged 24.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 51/43/82 shooting from the field. The LA Clippers are also 15-3 in their last 18 games. Their only three losses were against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New Orleans Pelicans.
The LA Clippers face off against the Houston Rockets at 10:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
Related Articles
Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Makes Feelings Clear on Kawhi Leonard
NBA Fans React to Kawhi Leonard Injury News Before Clippers vs Spurs
Former NBA Star Reacts to Draymond Green's Controversial Foul