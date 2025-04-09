All Clippers

Clippers Make Kawhi Leonard Decision for Spurs Game

The LA Clippers are on a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs

Mar 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
On Tuesday night, the LA Clippers play their final set of back-to-backs of the NBA season in a moment that should come as a great relief for fans.

However, with back-to-backs comes the uncertainty of Kawhi Leonard's availability in them. While he played in the most recent set against the Dallas Mavericks, it looks like that won't be the case this week against the San Antonio Spurs.

The LA Clippers have opted to rest Kawhi Leonard against the San Antonio Spurs, and he will be out on Tuesday night. Part of the decision was due to getting Leonard three days off between the Dallas game and Houston game.

While the Clippers should be able to beat the shorthanded San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night without Kawhi Leonard, they can't let their guards down. In the past week, the Spurs were capable of upsetting the shorthanded Denver Nuggets in a shocking win. Regardless, San Antonio has lost seven of their last eight games.

In Kawhi Leonard's last 20 games, he's averaged 24.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 51/43/82 shooting from the field. It's worth noting that the Clippers are also 14-3 in their last 17 games.

Even though it seems like Tuesday night should be an easy game for the Clippers, they can't afford to lose if they want to stay out of the play-in tournament.

The LA Clippers and San Antonio Spurs face off at 10:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

Home/News