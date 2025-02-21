Clippers Make Starting Lineup Change vs Bucks Due to Injury
The LA Clippers went into the All-Star break on a three-game win streak, moving to 31-23 on the season as they sit in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers are now set to open their final stretch of the season with a huge cross-conference matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks have been streaky, losing six of their last nine heading into the break. Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are available, despite dealing with injuries. But, the Clippers are set to be shorthanded, playing without star guard Norman Powell.
Powell has already missed nine games this season, and the Clippers are forced to put together a new look after he was ruled out for Thursday's game in Milwaukee.
With Powell sidelined, the Clippers starting five will be James Harden, Kris Dunn, Amir Coffey, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac.
This is the first time this season the Clippers have put together this starting lineup, making for a big test against a tough Bucks team. Powell is leading LA in scoring this season with 24.2 points per game, so not having him is a huge hit for the Clippers, as they are 4-5 on the season without him.
The Clippers are looking to start their post-All-Star break stretch on a high note, and picking up a road win in Milwaukee without Norman Powell would be a huge confidence boost.
