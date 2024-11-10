Clippers Star Breaks Silence on Controversial Paul George Statement
In September, LA Clippers star Norman Powell made a very bold statement on Media Day. When asked about Paul George leaving the team for the Philadelphia 76ers, Powell said it was an opportunity for addition by subtraction.
“I saw it as addition by subtraction," Powell said on Media Day. More guys getting opportunities, including myself…”
Powell's statements raised a ton of eyes on Clippers Media Day, but he's backed up every single word in this young NBA season.
Through nine games this season, Powell is averaging 25.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals on a blistering 52/49/86 shooting from the field. On the other side, Paul George is averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.7 steals on 42/19/82 shooting from the field. Albeit, George's numbers are a three-game sample size and will increase over time, it still speaks volumes to how good Powell has been.
After the Clippers defeated the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, Powell was asked about his addition by subtraction comments, to which he gave a very thorough answer.
"I expected it for myself," Powell said. "The work that I’ve put in and my belief, it was always for this. This level is nothing new to me. I know a lot of people outside are surprised or shocked or whatever it is, but this has been on my mind. This has been how I’ve envisioned myself being in the league, and finally getting the opportunity."
Norman Powell has been a bonafide star for the Clippers this season, carrying their entire offense. Hopefully, he can lead them even further and get an All-Star nomination.
