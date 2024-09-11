All Clippers

DeMar DeRozan Makes Very Controversial Statement on Kawhi Leonard's Toronto Raptors

Six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan was asked about the 2019 Toronto Raptors

San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan (10) and Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) at Scotiabank Arena.
Six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan began his career with the Toronto Raptors where he spent nine seasons.

Making five postseason appearances with Toronto, DeRozan was unable to lead them to the NBA Finals. This was primarily due to LeBron James and his dominance with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which is why DeRozan believes that he could have led Toronto to a championship in 2019.

Traded to the San Antonio Spurs in the Kawhi Leonard deal, DeRozan had to watch his former team win a championship in his first season somewhere else. Asked about this by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, DeRozan said he believes the outcome in 2019 would have been the same even if he remained in Toronto.

“The only person we couldn’t beat was LeBron,” DeRozan said. “That’s just what it was. And I felt off the year we had before, we just needed one more piece to push us over the top. And that piece came to be LeBron going to the West. I didn’t get an opportunity to see what would have happened… I have no doubt in my mind the same outcome would have happened.”

While it is understandable why DeRozan would have confidence in himself and the team he spent nearly a decade with, Leonard’s performance that postseason was historic. 

Averaging 34.7 points and 9.9 rebounds on 53 percent shooting in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Leonard was able to carry Toronto to victory over a very good Philadelphia 76ers team. Had the Raptors not had Leonard, the likely get eliminated in the second round in 2019.

In the 2019 playoffs, Leonard finished with the third-most points (732) in any postseason run in NBA history, trailing only LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Kawhi Leonard
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Now with the LA Clippers, Leonard is still looking to get back to the NBA Finals.

